Tamra Judge, 51, Shows Off Her Rock Hard Abs In Stunning Crochet Bikini Selfie

Tamra’s workout routine is paying off! The mom of four flaunted her sexy figure in an Instagram snap from her Miami getaway.

In a fire selfie posted on Tuesday, August 6, Tamra Judge, 51, looks amazing! In the photo, The Real Housewives of Orange County star has her hair in a pony and rocked nothing but a yellow, crochet bikini, showing off her toned stomach and rock hard abs. The busty 5’3″ blonde paired the bikini with a slip on pair of espadrille wedges, elongating her gorgeous, sculpted legs. In the caption, she credits her incredible golden tan to one of her “favorite” products, Tanceuticals lotion. Fans may also catch a glimpse of her signature ‘Tamra’ necklace.

The sexy bathroom snap could have been taken in Miami, FL where the reality star enjoyed a summer getaway with her castmates Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson back in May. Relaxing poolside, she sported the same two-piece on the trip. Reportedly, the ladies hit the Sunshine State to celebrate Vicki’s engagement and Shannon’s divorce. Either way, the multi-colored bikini seems to be a favorite, as Tamara also posted the photo back on July 5.

Tamra, who co-owns CUT Fitness with her husband Eddie Judge, 46, has been actively bodybuilding since 2016. The star — who has admitted her weight fluctuates between 114 to 120 pounds — also took to Instagram recently to answer questions about her routine and diet. She confirmed she does weight training four times a week and cardio usually three. When it comes to diet, the mom of four sticks to “ground turkey, veggies, good fats and complex carbs” — while avoiding “processed foods, sugars, breads [and] alcohol.” Most importantly, Tamra urged her followers to “be consistent and don’t starve yourself.”

As for RHOC, Season 14 just got started and is being touted by Tamra’s co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke as the most ‘honest’ season yet. We’ll be watching for the drama and more workout tips from Tamra!