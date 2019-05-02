Tamra Judge looked incredible in Miami! The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ star was spotted poolside in a plunging yellow crochet bikini.

Summer came early for Tamra Judge! The Real Housewives Of Orange County star, 51, was spotted rocking a yellow bikini while on a group trip with her cast mates to Miami. Tamra looked gorgeous in the plunging crochet top and matching bottoms. Her abs were on full display in the small swimsuit which she paired with clear and straw wedge sandals and a “Tamra” necklace.

Tamra pulled her blonde locks back into a low ponytail, leaving a few strands out in the front. The mother of four held onto a bottle of Corona beer as she went back to lounging on a pool chair next to her costar Emily Simpson.

Fellow RHOC star Kelly Dodd was nowhere in sight, but she was in Miami. She shared videos of her hanging out with Emily on her Instagram story. It’s no secret that Kelly and Tamra have been feuding while filming the show, but as we previously reported, a reconciliation between them isn’t entirely out of the question.

“It’s constantly changing between those two — one minute they won’t film together and the next they’re talking again. Both ladies have really strong personalities and opinions and are passionate about their feelings, so of course they’re going to clash,” a source close to the reality stars told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider added that they had “plans to get together” and talk out their issues ahead of the Miami trip. “They would both really like to get past this,” the source said.

Season 14 of RHOC is set to premiere in July, but Bravo has not yet revealed an exact premiere date.