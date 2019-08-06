‘RHOC’ Newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Why Season 14 Will Be More ‘Honest’ Than Ever Before

‘RHOC’ returns on Aug. 6, and star Braunwyn Windham-Burke gave us a sneak peek at season 14’s drama in an EXCLUSIVE new interview!

It may be the longest standing Housewives franchise, but The Real Housewives of Orange County still has plenty of steam! In an EXCLUSIVE new interview, newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, reveals this season is going to be the most “honest” yet! “I feel like everyone really opens up this year about everything that they were going through, and that… it’s not just superficial things, but really… you get into like our lives, and who we are, and what we’re dealing with. I think every single woman on the show right now is dealing with something pivotal,” the stay-at-home-mom told HollywoodLife.

Braunwyn — who has been married to Channelstar CEO Sean Burke since she was 19 — leads a busy life with seven kids, ranging from babies to college students. While some couples have experienced their fair share of drama on the series, that’s not the case for this long-standing duo. “We actually found it to be the exact opposite. We have never gotten along better than we are right now. And that’s the truth. This is the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The Barefoot in Heels blogger joined the show by way of her longtime friend and fellow cast member Kelly Dodd, 43 — who also gave her plenty of advice about joining the drama-filled series. “She kind of took me under her arms like, ‘All right, kid. Here we go.’ And so when I would have a hard time, even like with small things, when you’re on a show you don’t really know any of the rules about anything. She was kind of like, ‘You do do this, you do do this.”‘ Kelly’s been amazing to me,” Braunwyn gushed. Kelly isn’t Braunwyn’s only tie to the show, though — she also counts original housewife Jeanna Keough as a “good family friend” of her grandparents.

While Braunwyn has been loving “every minute” of being on the show, she admits she didn’t handle the drama well in the beginning — noting that Tamra Judge, 51, gave her the hardest time. “I definitely had to get my sea legs, so to speak. I went into this saying I was going to be 100% myself…but [there] was definitely some growing pains when you first get thrown into the mix.” Tune into the premiere of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County Bravo tonight, August 6, at 9 p.m.!