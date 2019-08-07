Porsha Williams Puts Engagement Ring Back On & Confirms She’s ‘Working On’ Dennis McKinley Relationship

Just like her relationship, Porsha Williams’ engagement ring is back on! The ‘RHOA’ star showed off the massive diamond in a new interview, where she said they’re ‘working on it’ and taking things ‘one day at a time!’

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are back on after calling it quits (or so we thought) in June. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, sported her stunning diamond engagement ring when she confirmed the news in an interview on August 6. “We’re taking it one day at a time,” Porsha revealed on the Dish Nation radio show after host Gary With Da Tea noticed she had her engagement ring back on. “We working on it,” she added.

The interview came after an August 5 report claimed that Porsha took Dennis to Canada with her. But, that’s not entirely true. “I didn’t take him,” she explained on the radio show. “He got his flight and he wanted to come,” Porsha clarified.

Porsha and Dennis, who got engaged at the end of September 2018, were subject to split rumors around Memorial Day weekend when eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had unfollowed him on Instagram. Soon after, fans learned the two were on the rocks when YouTuber Latasha Kebe accused the Dennis of cheating on Porsha with WAGS star Sincerely Ward. Both Dennis and Sincerely later denied the cheating allegation.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed their first child together, daughter Pilar Jhena on March 22. Before their relationships troubles, the couple previously announced on RHOA‘s season 11 finale that they had planned to wed on New Year’s Eve. And, it’s safe to say that the wedding seems to be back on. Nonetheless, Porsha made no mention of future plans during the interview.

The reality star and her businessman fiancé reconciled just days after her RHOA co-star, Cynthia Bailey, 52, told HollywoodLife that she was “optimistic” that they would get back together. “I’m rooting for her and Dennis to work it out and so we can have that wedding as well,” Cynthia told us, adding that she’s “looking forward” the couple’s wedding! — And, so are we, girl!