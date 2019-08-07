Kate Beckinsale, 46, Looks Like A Glam Blonde Rocker Chic In Black Skinny Jeans

Kate Beckinsale appears to have accompanied her hair makeover with a wardrobe makeover as well, because ‘The Widow’ star stepped out in a rock ‘n’ roll-inspired ensemble that was a far cry from her usual posh style.

New year, new Kate Beckinsale. The Widow star just celebrated her 46th birthday on July 26, and the English actress has been venturing from her trademark business chic aesthetic as she enters a new age! After debuting a shaggy blonde bob on July 22, the actress wore an outfit to match her new edge that 2019 Halsey/2001 Avril Lavigne would approve of on Aug. 6: a black knit sweater, black skinny jeans and matching lace-up combat boots. It appears that Kate did some rebranding for a new movie role, as she was pictured in her unlikely ensemble on the set of her upcoming comedy-action movie, Jolt, in London!

Kate was also seen on set with Jai Courtney, 33, whom you may remember as Owen Mercer from Suicide Squad. The actress’s punk rock makeover is appropriate, given that she plays a “bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest,” according to the IMDb page for Jolt. But Kate’s playing the good guy in this flick, as “she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage” to seek vengeance on the person who killed her first love.

Kate’s movie attire reminded us of her midnight latex outfit for Los Angeles Pride, which consisted of a crop top, frilly skirt and face-devouring Gucci frames (that were bedazzled, mind you). It has been nearly 16 years after the first Underworld film premiered, and Kate can still rock outfits similar to those gothic costumes that her character wore to fight werewolves!

Before chopping off her hair, Kate tied up her signature brunette waves in a ponytail to snap a mirror selfie on July 6. The reflection showed off her itsy-bitsy waist and toned abs, thanks to a flattering bandeau and workout leggings. Kate doesn’t just wear workout gear to look cool (as some of us do), because she showed off her flexibility skills with a mid-air middle split while a hair stylist went to work on her mane, which she happily demonstrated in a photo shared on July 25.