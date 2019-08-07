Cardi B Asks Offset To Lick Her In Inappropriate Places: ‘Come Do That To Me Now’

Offset left a sexy pic of himself sticking his tongue out at a pic of his wife Cardi B on Aug. 5 and she couldn’t help but leave him a raunchy comment back.

Cardi B, 26, had a little fun with her hubby Offset, 27, in the form of a sexy Instagram message on Aug. 5 and we can’t get over it! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper responded to some photos her man posted of himself leaning down and posing next to a big photo of her. In one of them, he playfully has his tongue sticking out in her private area and Cardi immediately took notice. “SEEN WIFEY ON THE WALL SO I HAD TO MAKE A PIT STOP 👅 👅 👅,” Offset’s caption for the photos read. “Come do that to me now,” Cardi’s cheeky response read. Click through the pics below to see the Offset’s photos and Cardi’s comment!

Cardi and Offset are known for posing amusing things on social media and often openly flirt through videos, photos or comments. Just a few days before Offset’s Cardi photo post, Cardi took to Instagram to share a video of herself dressed up like Minnie Mouse and in the clip, she twerked like no one’s ever twerked before! Like Cardi did with his post, Offset responded with his own comment to the headline-making video. “Fat a** jiggle wit it,” the response read.

When Cardi’s not having fun with her man, she’s off entertaining her fans on stage in glorious figure-flattering outfits. One eye-catching outfit consisted of a sparkly blue cut-out jumpsuit during her Minnesota show on July 28, and the beauty matched it with a cool blue wig. She posted a video of herself strutting her stuff backstage while wearing the stylish wardrobe choice, proving she owns everything she flaunts!

We’ll be on the lookout for more Cardi and Offset social media moments like this one in the future!