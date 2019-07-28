Cardi B Sparkles In Blue Cutout Jumpsuit For Sold-Out Concert & Fans Can’t Get Over Her Sexy Look

Cardi B keeps killin’ it in sexy ensembles! The rapper looked incredible in a glittery blue jumpsuit for a sold-out show in Minnesota.

Cardi B never disappoints with her fashion choices, especially when they’re for a performance. The rapper, 26, took to Instagram to share a full view of the look she wore for her sold-out, 50-minute concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis on July 28. Cardi strut in a sparkly blue jumpsuit with a keyhole cut-out and black leather trim in a quick backstage video. Her skintight outfit was chosen by her stylist, Kollin Carter.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s monochromatic look extended to her hair: a blue wavy Tresses X Sandrine wig styled by Tokyo Stylez. Cardi’s killer contour and long lashes beauty look was applied by makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl Roman. The video was taken before she took the stage, and was paired with a concert video that showed the roaring crowd and a glimpse at how Cardi’s hair deflated during the concert. “My hair before the show my hair after MINNESOTA WAS LIT TONIGHT! SOLD OUT 12K plus ….IN GOD WE TRUST !!!” she captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t get over her incredible ensemble, and expressed their adoration for it in the comments. One fan wrote, “All week u been stunting on us we cant take nomore [sic],” while another said, “WIG IS SNATCHED!!! U LOOK TF GOODT SIS.”

The follower who pointed out that Cardi has been “stunting on us” over the past seven days is totally right. Just the day before, the “Be Careful” singer wowed us with a hot pink bodysuit look that showed an ample amount of leg. She wore the revealing outfit for a concert in Nebraska. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!