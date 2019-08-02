You won’t catch Minnie Mouse busting out these dance moves on Main Street in Disneyland! Cardi B threw on a dress with the Disney character’s face and moved her derriere to the beat of ‘Vai Malandra.’

This isn’t “The Hot Dog Dance” that Minnie Mouse danced to in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The Disney character “twerked” to Funk Brasil Mix’s “Vai Malandra” — well, technically, since her face was plastered on a dress across Cardi B’s butt! The 26-year-old rapper shook her booty to the tune of the twerk anthem in her Minnie Mouse-themed polka dot dress, which she shared to Instagram on Aug. 1. Her husband Offset, 27, gave his seal of approval with the following words: “Fat a** jiggle wit it.” Yeah, not exactly Toontown-friendly.

We’re happy to see Cardi back to her usual twerking moves, after two recent scares in July: “a security threat” that forced the cancellation of a concert, and that one alarming tweet the Grammy-winning rapper shared. For the first scare, Cardi announced to fans that she’d be cancelling an Indianapolis concert in Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the sake of “[her safety] and your safety first” on July 30. Cops later explained in a statement that there was “an unverified threat to the artist” and although it was still being investigated, there was “no immediate threat to public safety.”

But the “Pressed” rapper stirred even more concern after posting an ominous tweet on July 21: “Wish I was dead.” Although she deleted the post soon afterwards, Offset didn’t see the message as another Cardi antic. “He freaked out when she tweeted that and called her right away to check in,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who explained that Cardi simply “has her low moments like everyone else, sometimes even lower because the pressure is so extreme it’s beyond normal and it does get to her at times.” However, the rapper “regretted” sharing such an alarming tweet upon seeing the worried reactions it caused, our insider pointed out.

Cardi actually deviated from her usual twerking moves for a concert in Charlottesville, VA on July 31! The rapper did a headstand, legs splayed in the air, right on stage. She shared footage of the daredevil move to her Instagram and wrote, “Tried alittle something new yesterday in Virginia 😅I gotta rehearse and perfect it …Next time with one hand !”