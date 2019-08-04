See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Curves In One-Piece Swimsuit On Italy Trip With Kids – Pics

Kourtney Kardashian looked amazing when she flaunted a black one-piece swimsuit with a checkered pattern during her vacation in Italy with her kids on Aug. 3.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, appeared to be enjoying her summer and looking great while doing so on Aug. 3! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been visting Portofino, Italy with her three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, and she was seen soaking in the sun and having fun in the water while wearing a black Fendi one-piece swimsuit with a checkered design. The choice was truly figure-flattering for the mother-of-three as it showed off her curves and incredibly toned figure, and she didn’t waste a moment in showing it off as much as possible.

In some photos, Kourtney can be seen sitting around her kids on some rocks and in others, she’s standing around and waiting to go for a swim. Penelope and Reign stayed by their mom’s side in their own adorable swimsuits during the fun afternoon. In addition to her kids, Kourtney was joined by friends  Simon Huck and Phil Riportella, who also looked like they were having a great time.

Kourtney’s European vacation has been the subject of many of her most recent social media posts. From posing in an eye-catching bright yellow silky dress to a matching yellow bikini, the brunette beauty has looked fantastic throughout the getaway. She’s also shared gorgeous views of her location and messages of gratitude that prove she’s living in the moment. The Poosh creator is definitely inspiring many of her fans with her attitude and fun-loving personality and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon!

We can’t wait to see more awesome photos from Kourtney’s Italian summer vacation as well as any more she goes on in the future. What a life she has!