Julianne Hough’s Sexiest Outfits Of All-Time: A Look Back At Her Most Daring Looks

Julianne Hough always brings her fashion A-game to the red carpet! Whether it’s a leather dress, a plunging gown, an animal-print ensemble or a simple pair of shorts and a crop top, the pro dancer rocks any piece she puts on. We’ve round up her best looks yet!

Julianne Hough is a fashion treasure. The pro dancer, 31, has been a red carpet stunner for as long as we can remember. Any color, style, print, or silhouette — Julianne has nailed it. In honor of her courageous interview with Women’s Health, where she opened up about her sexuality and personal evolution, we’ve rounded up her best looks of all time, as Julianne is a proponent of looking and feeling good!

One of her best red carpet moments was at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. The Dancing With the Stars alum oozed with confidence in a metallic two-piece, which was made up of a sultry bra and short set. She bared her abs, but covered her shoulders in a matching, long sleeve metallic blazer with jeweled patterns. Julianne paired her bright look with pointed glittery heels.

Another show-stopping moment for the actress cam in January 2016 when she hit the red carpet at the 42nd annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Julianne turned heads in a sparkling black Kaufman-Franco gown that hugged her toned dancer body. The sleek, off-the-shoulder number featured center, side and back cut-outs that added a sexy touch to her already daring look. And, she styled her hair in an up-do bun, which showed off her toned upper body.

Julianne Hough in a matching metallic bra, shorts and blazer set on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

There’s plenty more amazing red carpet moments from Julianne to be seen in our attached gallery! From her pink mini dress at the 2019 Best New Artist Party, to her sheer, black look at Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala, it was admittedly hard to consolidate her best looks, seeing as she rarely flubs a red carpet look.