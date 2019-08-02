Brooks Laich Gushes Wife Over Julianne Hough After She Reveals She’s ‘Not Straight’: I’m ‘So Proud’

Brooks Laich couldn’t be more proud of Julianne Hough for sharing her journey of self discovery in her new ‘Women’s Health’ interview. He shared a cute message to his wife after her admission that she was nervous to tell him she is ‘not straight.’

Brooks Laich‘s reaction to wife Julianne Hough‘s nude cover shoot and candid interview with Women’s Health is proof that their marriage is stronger than ever. The NHL player, 36, expressed his support and love for the pro dancer, 31, after she revealed intimate details about her personal life, including her hesitation to tell him that she is “not straight,” just four months into their marriage. However, her honesty only made their marriage more “intimate.”

“So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” Brooks wrote on Instagram, alongside a repost of Julianne’s fully nude magazine cover on August 1. “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth!” he continued, adding, “Love you so much babe!”

Julianne reacted to her hubby’s post writing, “I love you babe! Thank you so much for your continued support through all of this!” Fans filled the comments section with supportive messages, including former Bachelor Ben Higgins, who wished the couple well. “Congrats to you and the family! So cool!”, he wrote.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Brooks Laich)

Brooks’ reaction followed Julianne’s brother, Derek Hough, who also praised her for revealing her journal of personal evolution. In a post on Instagram, Derek gushed over how proud he was and described Julianne’s interview as “a beautiful article about shedding the protective walls that can imprison us.” He added of the article, “A stunning artistic representation capturing the courage of realizing your true essence and strength. Unleashing your freedom.”

Julianne covers the September “Naked and Strength” issue of Women’s Health , where she poses completely nude on the cover and in accompanying images inside the magazine. In her raw and transparent interview, the actress explains in detail about her sexuality. She starts off by saying she told her husband that she’s “not straight,” four months into their marriage. The two wed in July 2017.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’” Julianne recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she said.

Julianne went on to admit that she was nervous to share the intimate detail with her then new husband. “I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she explained in the profile. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.”