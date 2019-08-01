Julianne Hough Proudly Reveals She’s ‘Not Straight’ & Shares How She Came Out To Her Husband

Julianne Hough is happily married to Brooks Laich, but in a new interview, she revealed that it was only recently that she told her husband that she is ‘not straight.’

Dancing With The Stars superstar Julianne Hough, 31, tied the knot with Brooks Laich, 36, in 2017, but it wasn’t until recently that she told her husband she is in fact, ‘not straight.’ The professional dancer told Women’s Health for their “Naked Strength” issue that the revelation came four months after her wedding. “I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’” the star recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she said.

Julianne used the eye-opening interview to admit that at first, she was nervous to share the news with her hockey player hubby. “I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she said in the profile. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.”

However, the America’s Got Talent judge admits that the moment only propelled their relationship forward and forced it to be even “more intimate.” “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this,” the star said, “and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

It’s no surprise that Julianne’s athlete hubby showed the utmost support after she opened up to him. After she publicly opened up about her struggle with endometriosis, Brooks showered her with support then too. “As a husband, I just go into full support mode. Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I’m fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her,” he told People. “There are certain things in my wife’s life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I’m there with her and I support her,” he said. Cheers to Julianne for sharing her truth and always being brave enough to do it in the public eye!