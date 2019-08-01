Jed Wyatt Reveals His Feelings About Ex Hannah Brown Asking Tyler Cameron Out On A Date

Just moments after Hannah Brown told Jed Wyatt there was no hope of a reconciliation, she publicly asked Tyler Cameron out for drinks. Now, Jed is sharing how HE feels about that bold move!

The end of Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown’s love story played out during The Bachelorette finale on July 31. They officially closed the door on their relationship with one final confrontation on live television, but right after, Hannah had to come face-to-face with another ex — Tyler Cameron, her runner-up. During the chat, Hannah admitted that her feelings for Tyler didn’t just “go away,” and she asked him out for a drink (he accepted) so they could get to know each other (again) away from the cameras. Jed appeared on Good Morning America on Aug. 1 to reveal how HE feels about his ex’s reconciliation with Tyler.

“Her happiness is my best interest,” Jed told Michael Strahan. “I want her to be happy. Tyler’s one of my friends, he’s a great guy. I that’s what’s supposed to be, then I support that.” Jed is also confident that he and Hannah will be able to have a relationship of their own one day. “I’m sure we’ll reconnect in some way,” he said. “We’re on decent terms with each other. We can still be friends, I hope. That’s all I could ask for.”

Hannah gave Jed her final rose when The Bachelorette was filmed in mid-May, and she accepted his engagement proposal. However, just five weeks later, one of Jed’s exes, Haley Stevens, gave a tell-all interview about her relationship with the singer. She revealed that they were dating when he went on The Bachelorette, and confirmed that he only went on the show as a platform for his career. Haley even shared that she and Jed slept together the night before he left for filming, and shared text messages of him telling her he loved her right before he got on the plane to go be on the show.

Jed had previously told Hannah snippets of his relationship with Haley, but didn’t go into nearly as much detail, and Hannah was completely blindsided. She also found out that he was hanging out with “random girls” in his apartment after they got engaged. All of this eventually led her to call off the engagement after less than two months.

Unsurprisingly, Jed has been getting backlash ever since the article came out, but said he owed it to Hannah to appear on the live Bachelorette finale. “It was one of those things that I knew how sorry I was,” he said on GMA. “I knew how much I loved her and how her happiness was in my best interested. It would’ve been easy to turn away and not even show up. I just wanted to be there for her, so she could have hr closure, and so, not only in her eyes, but in the eyes of everyone else, let everyone know that I am sorry.”

Now that all is said and done, though, Jed is ready to move on and use this all as a learning experience. “All my actions toward Hannah and my emotions were as real as they could possibly me. I would not change that,” he concluded. “I do wish I had been more detailed and more open to her earlier on. It absolutely will affect how I am as a person. The whole show really opened my eyes to a lot of things and changed me in a lot of ways, and with my newfound perspective, I hope to move forward and be a better man.”