‘RHOA’ Star Apollo Nida Re-Released From Prison Into Halfway House 2 Months After 1st Attempt

Former ‘RHOA’ star and Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida has been released from prison…again. He was freed in June but broke a technical condition of his release and has been back behind bars ever since.

Apollo Nida is a free man again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey for the second time this summer on July 29 per Federal Bureau of Prison paperwork obtained by Radar Online. He is now living in a Philadelphia halfway house. He was released on June 4 but nine days later broke a technical condition of his release and was sent back to prison, though what the violation was hasn’t been revealed.

Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband must have caught some kind of break because he wasn’t scheduled to be released until October 15. In 2014 he was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft, but a judge shaved a year off the sentence this past March. He accepted a guilty plea after federal prosecutors claimed he stole $2.3 million from numerous people in a fraud scheme that began in 2009.

Phaedra didn’t comment when he was released from prison originally in June, and she has yet to say anything about it now. The former couple share two sons, nine-year-old Ayden and six-year-old Dylan. The couple married in 2009 but she filed for divorce once Apollo’s legal issues began. Their messy and complicated divorce was initially finalized in 2016 then overturned. Their marriage was finally declared over in 2017 when they reached a parenting plan settlement that included Apollo getting weekly phone calls with his sons.

Now that Apollo is out, once he finishes his stint at the halfway house in October he’ll be able to marry fiancée Sherien Almufti, as they got engaged while he was behind bars. He proposed to her in 2016, two years into his prison term. She was featured a June 30, 2018 episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. “I am marrying my best friend. I love him so much,” Sherien gushed.