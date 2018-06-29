‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ Preview: Apollo Nida’s GF Looks At Wedding Gowns While He’s In Prison

Apollo Nida will be saying ‘I do’ after he’s released from prison. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of his fiancee Sherien trying to find the perfect dress on ‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta!’

Apollo Nida has officially moved on from Phaedra Parks and will be getting married once he’s freed from prison. His new love, Sherien, heads to Bridals by Lori to try on wedding dresses in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 30 episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. “I am marrying my best friend. I love him so much,” Sherien says in the sneak peek.

Apollo is currently still in federal prison after being sentenced to serve 8 years on fraud charges. Apollo and Phaedra reached a divorce settlement after 3 years in 2017. Sherien reveals that she and Apollo met through mutual friends years ago. “We didn’t officially become a couple until he got arrested,” she admits. “I stood by his side when everybody else didn’t. That’s what drew us closer.”

Sherien has about 2 years until Apollo will be getting out of prison. But once Apollo is released, they’ll be getting married. They won’t want to wait any longer to say “I do!”

The synopsis for the episode reads: “The appointment book at Bridals by Lori is filling up as peak wedding season approaches. For extra support, Lori and Monte are hopeful that Lori’s daughter, Mollie will help out at the store on weekends. Although everyone knows Mollie likes to take the reigns, no one is prepared for her iron-clad grip! Bride Sherien is over the moon that she finally gets to go wedding dress shopping! With her fiance in federal prison for a couple more years, she has time to browse. But she is ready to Say Yes! And so is her 8-year-old daughter, Layali, who takes Monte on a joyride through the racks and squeals with delight every time a dress sparkles.” Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on TLC.