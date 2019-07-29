Khloe Kardashian Thinks Jordyn Woods Deliberately Hung Out With James Harden – ‘It’s No Coincidence’
After Jordyn Woods was seen out at a nightclub with NBA player James Harden, Khloe Kardashian thinks that yet another rendezvous with one of her exes was no coincidental run-in.
Jordyn Woods, 21, stirred up major controversy when she kissed Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 28, on the lips and now — she’s been spotted canoodling with another one of Koko’s exes. However, it appears that Khloe isn’t chalking the meet up between Jordyn and James Harden, 29, as a coincidence. A source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Khloe feels that Jordyn’s actions are deliberate at this point. “Khloe Kardashian is truly confused as to why Jordyn Woods was hanging out with James. Khloe feels Jordyn is hanging out with her exes deliberately to get a reaction out of her and truly doesn’t care about her or her family’s feelings. She does not believe she accidentally ran into him at all. To Khloe, this was not a coincidence. It’s really disheartening and she wishes she would stop. She honestly thought after Tristan, she would never be seen with a Kardashian ex ever again and feels this is really a low blow and not cool,” the source explains. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.