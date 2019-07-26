Lisa Vanderpump Thanks Fans Who Came To Her Defense After Camille Grammer’s Bad Breath Diss

First Kyle Richards, now Camille Grammer is the target of Lisa Vanderpump’s sassy ‘RHOBH’ tweets! LVP’s not letting her get away with that ‘bad breath’ dig.

Lisa Vanderpump is going for the jugular. One day after dragging her former best friend slash co-star Kyle Richards on Twitter, she went off on Camille Grammer. While she didn’t mention Camille by name, the Vanderpump Rules star couldn’t have been speaking about anyone else. Let the games begin! It started when a woman named Amanda Valentine tweeted out a photo of herself and Lisa sitting next to each other at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas. She captioned the pic, “I met @ LisaVanderpump in March @ a special event for the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. She was epically amazing. I’m a rep for her wine in Dallas & it flies off the shelves. Sorry, but these allegations are trash. She’s the bad ass woman that I expected… and more # rhobh”. Lisa came back with a witty response, writing, “Well thank you darling… Sooo no awful odors, bad wine or dreadful gums then?” The sass level is off the charts.

She’s referring to a fight that Camille and Kyle got into on the part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Which, if you recall, Lisa skipped before announcing she was dipping from the Bravo show altogether. Kyle accused Camille of being two-faced, saying one thing about Lisa when they were all together, and being nice to Lisa in person. Camille put her foot in her mouth and proved Kyle’s point after that. Teddi Mellencamp chimed in, saying, “But you can still say, ‘She has terrible breath and her gums are receding?'” Camille shot back: “That was a joke and you all laughed! And you continued with the conversation and said, ‘Yes, don’t get me into it, but she’s always had bad breath,’” while impersonating Kyle.

Lisa first addressed the snarky comments about her teeth during an interview with US Weekly at the Project Angel Food’s 12 Millionth Meal on July 18. “People want to say, ‘Oh I’m a liar, oh I’m a coward, oh I’m this or that, I’ve got horrible gums’ … My gums are perfect!” she said. “You know what I’m saying? It’s like really how much more can they throw at me, you know?”

Well thank you darling…

Sooo no awful odors,bad wine or dreadful gums then? — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 26, 2019

We shouldn’t be surprised that Lisa threw this latest barb. When a fan tweeted a caricature of a woman clearly meant to be Kyle going on her 29-tweet rant about Lisa, she tweeted in response, “If I wanted to hurt any of them there were so many things going on, lawsuits, bankruptcies, shops failing, shows cancelled, loans in default etc and I never said a word.” She’s not playing!