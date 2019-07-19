Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back At Camille Grammer After Bad Breath Diss: ‘My Gums Are Perfect’

Camille Grammer made some shady comments about Lisa Vanderpump’s gums and breath during Season 9 of ‘RHOBH’, and now, LVP is clapping back.

Lisa Vanderpump had a thing or two to say about the “negativity” surrounding Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when she attended Project Angel Food’s 12 Millionth Meal on July 18. Especially when it came to some shady comments Camille Grammer made about her teeth earlier this season. After the recent death of her mother, Lisa said she wants to focus on “positive” things in her life, according to an interview with Us Weekly at the event. “People want to say, ‘Oh I’m a liar, oh I’m a coward, oh I’m this or that, I’ve got horrible gums’ … My gums are perfect!” she quipped. “You know what I’m saying? It’s like really how much more can they throw at me, you know?”

As fans saw earlier this season, during the April 9 episode of RHOBH, Camille said, “Before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone, I had an issue with the … I had such an issue with the gums. I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps. Your gum line is receding.’ Now they look great. Well, at least you can stand her breath.” Camille later took to Twitter to apologize for the comment, but as you can see, Lisa hasn’t forgotten about it. And she’s still unsure about whether or not she’ll ever reconcile with her co-stars, after her falling out with them over Puppygate and a story printed by RadarOnline in 2018.

Lisa said, “I don’t know. They made a choice and they made a very aggressive choice and it didn’t feel good to be on the receiving end. That’s for sure. And it was at a time where I probably wasn’t as strong as I could have been and now you know it’s a shame my mother passed as well. It happened as I started to feel … It kind of puts life into perspective. Everybody has to deal with losses sometime in their life you just hope that maybe you can garner support from the people around you.”