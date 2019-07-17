‘RHOBH’: Camille Grammer Accuses Kyle Richards Of Mocking Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Bad Breath’

In a new sneak peek at Part 2 of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, Camille Grammer and Kyle Richards face-off over an argument about LVP’s ‘bad breath’.

If you thought Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special was entertaining, then you’re going to love next week’s installment. In a new sneak peek clip shared by Bravo, things get pretty heated between Camille Grammer and Kyle Richards. Especially when the topic of conversation turns to Lisa Vanderpump‘s “bad breath”. The clip starts with Kyle calling out Camille’s contradictory comments about Lisa, who quit the show before the reunion taped. “The accusation is: ‘You say one thing to us and you say another thing to —’”, host Andy Cohen says as Kyle interjects and explains.

“Here’s what happens. When we’re together, you will say things like, ‘I know who Lisa is. She’s done this to me, she’s done that.’ And then when you’re not with us, you’re like, ‘Lisa, I feel so bad what you’re going through,’” says Kyle. Firing back, Camille asks, “Can I feel both?”

“Not if you contradict one another,” Dorit Kemsley says.

“No, I’m not contradicting,” Camille says. “I feel both.” However, Kyle explains that her problem with Camille is about her having “conviction”.

“Okay, my conviction is I felt terrible that her brother passed away,” Camille says, referencing the death of Lisa’s brother Mark, which the women all say they empathize with. But that’s not the issue the cast has with Camille.

Teddi Mellencamp then brings up a specific example, when she recalls how Camille spoke about Lisa’s “bad breath” earlier in the season. “But you can still say, ‘She has terrible breath and her gums are receding?,’” Teddi asks.

Camille then points her finger and says, “That was a joke and you all laughed! And you continued with the conversation and said, ‘Yes, don’t get me into it, but she’s always had bad breath,’” while impersonating Kyle. Then, Kyle tries responding, but Camille adds, “Yes you have. You’ve talked about that off camera with me.”

“Camille, that’s such a f***ing low blow,” Kyle tells Camille. “We’ve all said things privately about each other. I would never out you. If I did right now, it would be a very bad situation. I don’t do that!” Yikes!

