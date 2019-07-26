Khloe Kardashian Smiles In Beverly Hills After Jordyn Woods Is Caught Dancing With Her Ex James Harden

Khloe Kardashian saved her Twitter characters this time. She was the image of cool while strolling into a Good American event after a video of Jordyn Woods and James Harden partying together leaked.



Instead of screaming “LIARRRR,” Khloe Kardashian, 35, pulled on her workout clothes and carried on with her day! A video of Jordyn Woods, 21, partying and shaking her derriere in front of Khloe’s ex man James Harden, 29, rocked fans on July 25, but Khloe emerged in public that same day to attend a Beverly Hills event for her Good American brand. The only look she was wearing was a nude lip and just the right amount of loose waves, because there were no expressions of hurt or any other emotional turbulence on Koko’s face. She even smiled as she strolled into Gunners Gym! An athletic-chic outfit consisting of charcoal ombré workout pants and a metallic silver bomber jacket added to the overall “I’m unbothered” mood.

Meanwhile, Jordyn was in total party mood when she was filmed dancing in front of Khloe’s ex man at Belle Station bar in Houston on July 24. They were even “cozying up in the same booth,” sources claimed to TMZ, but it’s unclear if that unconfirmed observation was made solely because the bar was packed. However, they’ve apparently “hung out in the past” before the Jordyn, Khloe and Tristan Thompson drama triangle happened, and “Jordyn allegedly told friends Khloe was cool with it,” the outlet’s sources added. Khloe wasn’t informed of these hangouts, the insiders further claimed. For some context, Khloe and James dated between the summer of 2015 and Feb. 2016 — so, not exactly that fresh, but not a decade ago either.

Whatever really happened at that Houston bar, we know Khloe’s not one to hold onto grudges. Even though they’re now broken up, Khloe remained amicable with Tristan after Jordyn claimed the NBA star kissed her on the lips as she left his house party on Feb. 17. Khloe even corrected a fan who claimed that she “hates” the father to True Thompson, 1, after the infant’s striking resemblance to Tristan was pointed out. “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” Khloe responded, referring to her daughter with Tristan. “People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate.”

Likewise, Khloe also tweeted that “Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of [her] family” on March 2, after tweeting that Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend was the very reason the family of three split up the day prior. Jordyn has also maintained a positive mindset in the wake of her breakup with the KarJenner family, an attitude that she preached about in a July 24 interview. “Just really stay true to yourself and keep positive people around you. If you can understand that life happens for you and not against you, you can really remain positive,” Jordyn told People, after making her debut in the July 24 episode of Grown-ish.