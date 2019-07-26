Frankie Grande Gushes Over Harry Styles As A Potential Prince Eric In ‘The Little Mermaid’: ‘He’s Very Princely’

Frankie Grande is here for Harry Styles as Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live action remake! The star raved over the former 1-D member to HL!

Frankie Grande knows talent when he sees it, and he is absolutely into the idea of Harry Styles playing the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid live action film in the works. “I love him, I love him. Of course he’d be wonderful!” Frankie raved in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview with HollywoodLife. “He was so good in Dunkirk. He’s a great actor, and he’s so nice.” The LGBTQ+ icon continued to reveal he’s met Harry “several times” and he’s “so sweet.” “He’d be a very good Prince Eric. He’s very princely!” [LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE!]

The rumors of Harry taking on the role of Prince Eric come shortly after it was announced that Halle Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle would be playing Ariel in the upcoming Disney live-action film. Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are also in talks to star in the exciting project! “Halle is so beautiful and talented, I’m super excited about that,” Frankie added. The star is acting in a musical of his own right now, reprising his role as Frankini in Henry Danger: The Musical, airing on Nickelodeon this Saturday, July 27, at 8 PM ET!

The special TV event will feature 26, original, Broadway-style numbers, and after speaking with Frankie, it seems it will definitely be spectacular! “Some things we shot like a musical, like the park scene, which we had to do many takes of because there were so many moving pieces and close to 30 people!” Frankie explained on the podcast. “The choreographer came up to me on about take 20 and told me I could stop doing my high kick, because they got it, and I was like, ‘I can’t because what’s going to happen is the take that I am marking, for some reason everything else is going to look really good, and that’s the one that they’re going to use and I’m going to be really upset.’ So I kicked every single scene, every single shot, and you know, what it worked because it looks amazing!”

Frankie continued, “My quads were on fire. Also, dancing in heeled, wedge boots, which were very heavy…They are winter boots that we rhinestoned to make them even heavier and sparklier. But you know what, I wouldn’t have changed it for the world, because it looks fantastic!” We can’t wait to see! Make sure to tune in to Nickelodeon on July 27th at 8 PM ET for Henry Danger: The Musical, and see Frankie as Frankini put a musical curse over the town of Swellville!