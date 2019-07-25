T.I. & Nelly Have ‘Intervention’ For Bow Wow After He Disrespects Ciara: ‘You Need A Hug’

T.I. let Bow Wow know that he was anything but impressed with the rapper’s comments about having his ex-girlfriend Ciara ‘first.’ And his reaction was caught on tape.

When Bow Wow, 32, boasted at an Atlanta club that he had his ex-girlfriend Ciara “first,” he was slammed on social media for his comment. Now, days after a clip of the footage went viral on July 20, a snippet of T.I. scolding the former child star for his comments has emerged. In the video T.I., 38, and fellow hip hop star Nelly, 44, approach Bow Wow. It’s not clear exactly when the footage was shot but Bow Wow appears to be trying to justify his “first” comment to the Family Hustle star who is not buying what he has to say.

“Bow Wow you need a hug… It’s an intervention, Bow Wow,” Nelly says at the start of the video, which you can see below. In between T.I. – who looks on at Bow Wow with disgust – says, “Bro, you can’t do that. You can’t do that…” When the “Bounce With Me” rapper tries to plead his case, T.I. fires back, “So what? That is irrelevant.”

Gesturing with his hands, Bow Wow (whose real name is Shade Moss) tries to convince the Atlanta native using an analogy. “That’s like I if I met you first and you put me up and I forget about you…” he says. But T.I. shuts him down, saying, “So, if I dropped you’re a** off and never came back and this n**** raised you from then to now…”

The whole controversy began when Bow Wow took to the mic during a performance at the Elleven45 Lounge. Rapping over his 2005 hit, “Like You,” (which featured his ex, Ciara), he brazenly said, “I had this b**** first. You know that, right.” Bow Wow and Ciara (now 33) dated for two years from 2004 until 2006. The “Level Up” singer went on to get engaged to and have a son with rapper, Future. Their son – who is also called Future – was born in 2014, the same year that they called it quits. She is now married to NFL star, Russell Wilson, 30, with whom she has a daughter, Sienna, 2.

So far neither Ciara nor Russell have responded to Bow Wow’s comments. But Wendy Williams slammed him on her talk show on July 24 saying, “Bow Wow I am mad at you… What are you doing?” On July 20, after The Shade Room shared the original video of Bow Wow making the comment, T.I. wrote, “Damn Cuzz… just damn!!”