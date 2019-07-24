See Pic
Hollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 13, Looks All Grown Up In Pretty Peach Dress While Out In NYC — Pic

Suri Cruise
Backgrid
Katie Holmes, Suri CruiseAmerican Ballet Theater Spring Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 21 May 2018
New York, NY - Suri Cruise dons cute peach dress under the NYC sun as she waits for a taxi with her nanny. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** Brooklyn, NY - Suri Cruise makes sure she keeps the NYC parks clean as she picks up after her pet during stroll at a Brooklyn park.Pictured: Suri CruiseBACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN GREECE ** Athens, GREECE - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise arrive at Athens International Airport in Greece. The Mommy and Daughter duo set out to an unknown destination after spending a wonderful week on the Greek island of Lesvos visiting a refugees camp, Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: ISP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Suri Cruise gave off an adorable summer vibe when she showed off a loose peach dress while waiting for a taxi with her nanny in New York City on July 24.

Suri Cruise, 13, proved she’s growing up nicely when she was seen looking cute in a summer dress! The brunette beauty was standing on a sidewalk with her nanny in New York City on July 24, and was all smiles as they waited for a taxi. The daughter of Katie Holmes, 40, and Tom Cruise, 57, donned a short-sleeved peach-colored dress and pretty sandals as she kept her long hair down with a white headband.

Suri’s latest outing was surprising considering her mom, who is usually seen with her on most outings, wasn’t there. The mother-daughter duo were seen out and about just two days ago on July 22. They were all smiles while holding coffee and water drinks as they strolled trough the streets of the Big Apple in yoga style clothes.

Katie and Suri are known for being close. Since Tom has reportedly not seen Suri since around 2013, it’s not too surprising that she would have such a special relationship with her mom. The look-alike gals have often attended public events together ,such as movie premieres and concerts, and from the looks on their faces and the hugs they often give each other during those times, it’s clear to see that they enjoy spending time together.

Suri Cruise
Backgrid

With Suri’s amazing fashion sense and similar features, we can’t help but guess that Suri is taking after her mom the older she gets! Although she’s made memorable filmed appearances with her mom, including her adorable introduction to Taylor Swift at the 2017 Jingle Ball concert, she has not yet followed in her parents’ acting footsteps. It will be interesting to see what she decides to do with her future, but we can bet no matter what it is, she will be fantastic at it!