Suri Cruise gave off an adorable summer vibe when she showed off a loose peach dress while waiting for a taxi with her nanny in New York City on July 24.

Suri Cruise, 13, proved she’s growing up nicely when she was seen looking cute in a summer dress! The brunette beauty was standing on a sidewalk with her nanny in New York City on July 24, and was all smiles as they waited for a taxi. The daughter of Katie Holmes, 40, and Tom Cruise, 57, donned a short-sleeved peach-colored dress and pretty sandals as she kept her long hair down with a white headband.

Suri’s latest outing was surprising considering her mom, who is usually seen with her on most outings, wasn’t there. The mother-daughter duo were seen out and about just two days ago on July 22. They were all smiles while holding coffee and water drinks as they strolled trough the streets of the Big Apple in yoga style clothes.

Katie and Suri are known for being close. Since Tom has reportedly not seen Suri since around 2013, it’s not too surprising that she would have such a special relationship with her mom. The look-alike gals have often attended public events together ,such as movie premieres and concerts, and from the looks on their faces and the hugs they often give each other during those times, it’s clear to see that they enjoy spending time together.

With Suri’s amazing fashion sense and similar features, we can’t help but guess that Suri is taking after her mom the older she gets! Although she’s made memorable filmed appearances with her mom, including her adorable introduction to Taylor Swift at the 2017 Jingle Ball concert, she has not yet followed in her parents’ acting footsteps. It will be interesting to see what she decides to do with her future, but we can bet no matter what it is, she will be fantastic at it!