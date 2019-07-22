See Pic
Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise Look Like Real Yoga Buddies As They Head Into Studio — See Pic

Katie Holmes Suri Cruise
Political News Editor

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes proved that they’re inseparable after being spotted twinning again while enjoying a day at an NYC yoga studio. They’re basically the same person at this point!

Suri Cruise is turning into a mini Katie Holmes. The 13-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and the Thank You For Smoking star, 40, has her mother’s long, dark brunette hair, nose, and smile. And apparently, her penchant for yoga! The mother daughter duo were spotted in New York City on July 22, beating the miserable, record-breaking heat by sipping smoothies and ducking into a yoga studio. Katie showed off her enviable figure in black yoga pants and a breezy muscle tee, and accessorized with flip flops and oversized sunglasses. Suri, who celebrated her birthday in April, looked adorable in lavender adorned with a hot pink, geometric pattern, a light pink tee, and cool slide sneakers. You can see two pics from Katie and Suri’s outing below!

We always see Katie and her daughter together, and there’s a great reason for that. Since Suri’s Top Gun 2 star father hasn’t spent time with her since about 2013, Katie’s vowed to “do everything in her power” to give Suri “the best in life.” As a source close to the Dawson’s Creek alum told HollywoodLife in April,  “Katie has done so well raising Suri and is doing her very best to give her daughter a stable environment. Suri is Katie’s number one priority no matter what and despite her father’s lack of presence at times, she has grown up incredibly well-adjusted and happy.”

The day before their yoga session, Suri and Katie were spotted shopping in the SoHo district of NYC. Despite the fact that temperatures soared into the 100s, they braved the heat and managed to look cool, too.

