Chris Brown’s Ex Ammika Harris Claps Back After Fan Accuses Her Of Copying Karrueche Tran’s Hair

Ammika Harris fearlessly responded to an Instagram follower that made a comment on two of her new pics that insinuated she was copying Karrueche Tran’s hair color.

Ammika Harris, 25, who is known for her on-again, off-again rumored relationship with Chris Brown, 30, took to Instagram on July 19 to post two new photos of herself flaunting lighter hair, and one follower couldn’t help but make a comparison to Chris’ other ex Karrueche Tran, 31. In the photos, Ammika can be seen sitting in a chair with one leg up as she smiles at the camera with her highlighted dark hair. “Omg she really dyed her hair lighter right after @karrueche did lmfaooooooooooooooooooo girl u really tried it. U still not her,” the follower wrote. “comment with your real page and we can talk,” Ammika clapped back.

Karrueche, who dated Chris on and off from 2011 until 2015, has kept her naturally dark locks a lighter blonde color for a while now, so it’s easy to see why some followers would suspect Ammika is following her lead. Since both ladies had a romantic experience with Chris, they are often compared, but Ammika’s response to the latest accusation, makes it clear that she’s not a fan of those comparisons.

Apart from the recent social media comments, Ammika has been in the headlines for the rumor that she’s carrying Chris’ second child. Although neither Ammika or Chris has confirmed the rumors, they have posted some cryptic public messages and some pics that show Ammika’s flat stomach that keep fans suspecting. One of the most recent messages was from Chris and it contained a photo that explained the meaning behind the color of indigo and talked about perspective. “The color INDIGO is the color of intuition and perception and is helpful opening the third eye,” it read, leading many to wonder if fans were perceiving a rumored pregnancy wrong or not.

Somewhere in Korea town

Ammika Harris
Only time will tell when it comes to a possible pregnancy for Ammika, but from her pics and her comments, she doesn’t seem to be letting anyone’s suspicions or opinions bother her too much!