Chris Brown & Ammika Harris Share Cryptic Message About ‘Perception’ Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

After reports claimed Chris Brown and Ammika Harris are having a baby, the rapper encouraged everyone to ‘open their eyes’ and use their ‘perception’ to ‘see beyond’ the normal world. …uh, what?

“The color INDIGO is the color of intuition and perception and is helpful opening the third eye,” begins the message Chris Brown, 30, shared to his Instagram on June 20. “It promotes deep concentration during times of introspection and meditation, helping you achieve deeper levels of consciousness. It is a color which related to the ‘New Age’ – the ability to use the Higher Mind to see beyond the normal senses with great powers of perception.” While this might come off as some color-coded chakra chatter to some, Ammika Harris, 26, was all aboard. The woman reportedly pregnant with Chris Brown’s second child commented on the post with a purple (indigo?) crystal ball emoji and a heart.

On top of that, Ammika shared Chris’s post to her Instagram Story. She didn’t add any comment, so this cryptic message didn’t help anyone’s “perception” of whether or not she has a bun in her oven. After the initial report of this alleged pregnancy, Ammika did seemingly address all the speculation. “I wish everyone could continue living their own life and stop assuming or speak about someone’s life like they know them personally,” she posted to her Instagram Stories.

She didn’t confirm or deny the alleged pregnancy. Instead, she told everyone that she “grew up in a family where we minding (sic) our own business, respect other people’s life (sic), and show love always. PLEASE RESPECT MINE.” Two days after that message, Ammika shared a picture of her in a bikini top and a pair of FashionNova pants. Her stomach showed no sign of a baby bump, and when someone suggested it was an old photo, she responded with, “Took this yesterday.”

Fans’ perception of Ammika didn’t change, even when she shared another flat stomach pic to her IG account on June 20. “Ain’t gon lie @ohpolly swimwear are [fire emoji,” she captioned the pic. Because it was a plug for a brand, some fans thought the picture was an old one. “I still think you’re pregnant,” one wrote. “Baby bump covered. I didn’t show till I was 7 months gone.” So, it appears that no matter what Ammika does, fans are going to perceive that she’s carrying Chris’s second child. Or, perhaps fans need to open their third eye (or their first two?) to reach that “deeper level of consciousness” Chris was talking about.