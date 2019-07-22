Breaking News
‘The Bachelorette’: Luke Is Shut Down As He Returns To Try & Win Hannah Back After Elimination

Luke refused to let Hannah go after she eliminated him on ‘The Bachelorette,’ so he decided to piss everyone off even MORE by crashing the final three rose ceremony in an attempt to win her back.

Luke Parker just doesn’t know how to take no for an answer. Even though Hannah Brown reamed him out and sent him home on the July 15 episode of The Bachelorette, he decided to push his luck and come back for another chance at the following rose ceremony, which aired during Men Tell All on July 22. While Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber and Jed Wyatt were waiting for Hannah’s decision about who else she would eliminate, Luke showed up unexpectedly — with a RING.

“Hannah thought after sending me in the van that there’s no way I’d want to be with her anymore after that last thing she told me [that she had sex in the fantasy suite], and she’s sadly mistaken,” Luke explained. “She doesn’t realize that I still love her and that I’m not through. This isn’t over for me yet. I couldn’t leave and go home without talking to her again and sharing my heart with her and getting a few things off my chest. And I know she’s never told me that she loves me, but I know she loves me and I know without a shadow of a doubt that she still has feelings for me. I believe she’s making a big mistake and I’m going to tell her that. She doesn’t know it yet, but I’m on my way and I’m coming. I want to prove to her how serious I am about this.”

Luke completely caught Hannah off-guard by just appearing next to the other three men at the rose ceremony, even though she had just sent him home. He approached her immediately. She repeatedly told him to leave, he refused to listen, and even told her, “I’ll stand here all day,” to which she epically responded, “No you’re not! Just get away from me! I’m about to go psycho, so please leave.”

After Luke continued to try and speak to Hannah, she finally went off on him. “You will leave,” she ordered. “Because I already sent you home. That’s not how this works. Since we have ended, I’ve gone back and thought of things over and over in my head now that I’ve had this clarity about us and how much of all that I put everybody through, put all of these people through. I’ve been a freaking emotional roller coaster because of giving you changes to give me clarity, so I’m not doing this anymore. And I’m not going to let you rewrite what you said the other night.”

When Luke tried to explain that he was just following his heart, Hannah fired back, “This is not about your heart! F***ing leave! I’m so tired of you, you’re so narcissistic. It’s always about ‘my this, my that.’ This is not about your heart. I’m sorry your heart’s broken, but you already broke my heart 15 times through this by me trying to make this work.”

Eventually, Jed, Tyler and Peter stepped up to try and keep Luke away from Hannah. “Luke, just let her go,” Jed begged. “We’ve given you plenty of minutes, dude.” Luke got defensive, but the guys made sure to keep him as far away from Hannah as possible. He continued to insist that Hannah “didn’t understand what [he] was trying to” say during their last date, and even when she repeated his words, he still denied it.

“I did have feelings for you, way longer than I wanted to,” Hannah admitted. “I listened to everybody say things and explored my heart and tried to figure it out, but I’ve been praying for clarity and the moment you started talking and what you were saying — you were judging. The way you talk is not the way I talk about things.”

Luke told Hannah that he would “never condemn or judge [her],” and she flat-out told him she will be sticking with her decision and has “no regrets.” Eventually, Chris Harrison stepped in and asked Hannah what she wanted. “I have been very clear about every decision I made thus far,” she said. “And I was clear the other night. So I don’t want him to be here.”

In a last-ditch effort, Luke asked, “Can you seriously look me in teh eye and tell me you have complete clarity and no feelings for me any longer?” To that, Hannah responded, “I can,” and Luke finally left.

Luke had issues with the other men on The Bachelorette all season long, but Hannah could not seem to let go of the ‘connection’ she believed she shared with him. However, she finally saw got a REAL taste of what everyone else had been trying to warn her about for weeks during Luke’s fantasy suite date. He made it clear that he would not be happy if Hannah had sex with any of the other men, which she admittedly had. She was absolutely disgusted when he confronted her about it, which ultimately led to her decision to send him home.

Now, Luke and Hannah will come face-to-face at Men Tell All for the very first time since this all went down during filming earlier this year. Next week, the show will conclude with a two-day finale and After the Final Rose special on July 29 and 30.