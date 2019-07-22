Kyle Richards Loves Being The New ‘Queen’ Of ‘RHOBH’ Now That LVP Is Gone

Kyle Richards has been embracing a bigger spotlight on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and being called the new ‘queen’ by co-star Erika Jayne ever since Lisa Vanderpump quit but she is missing her former friend.

Kyle Richards, 50, has stepped into the role of “queen” of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now that Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has moved on, according to Erika Jayne at the reunion, and even though she’s thrilled about it, she is still longing for the friendship with Lisa she once had. “Kyle is really enjoying being called the ‘queen’ now that Lisa is no longer on the RHOBH,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But it still makes Kyle sad that she and Lisa aren’t in a better place with their friendship and she never would have imagined them not speaking like this. At the same time, Kyle is happy that the show is doing really well and that she’s getting along wonderfully with the other ladies.”

The support Kyle has been getting from her castmates has definitely helped her feel better than ever about herself while going forth with the show and it should make quite the impact in the new season. “Kyle has definitely found a new confidence going into the next season,” the source continued. She’s also hoping that despite the drama with Lisa last season, things will turn around soon now that she is no longer a part of the cast. “Kyle felt disappointed that Lisa didn’t come to the reunion which would have given her the opportunity to at least talk some things out with the other women. She does feel like their friendship will eventually rekindle itself once Lisa’s been gone from the housewives for a while and they can hopefully be civil and even friends again.”

Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards, also brought some intense moments to the reunion, leaving open numerous possibilities for drama in season 10. Kyle’s hope for a friendship with Lisa was apparent on the reunion , when she shed some tears over Lisa’s absence. She told host Andy Cohen that she “paid the ultimate price by being honest [with Lisa],” as she broke down during an episode of the dramatic three-part special. The other ladies, including, and, also brought some intense moments to the reunion, leaving open numerous possibilities for drama in season 10.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold with Kyle and the rest of the ladies in the future, but we’ll be anticipating some entertaining moments in the popular Bravo series!