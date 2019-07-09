‘RHOBH’ Season Finale: Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At Kyle For Calling Her ‘A Liar’

During the July 9 season finale of ‘RHOBH’, Kyle revealed that she ran into Lisa Vanderpump in Neiman Marcus and LVP didn’t seem too happy to see her.

After Camille Grammer‘s heated fight with the ladies at an event for Mauricio Umansky‘s company, The Agency, the July 9 season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills jumped forward six months to May 2019, when the cast met up at Kyle Richards‘ house to talk about their recent, and very awkward, run-ins with Lisa Vanderpump. First up was Lisa Rinna, who revealed that she ran into LVP in “the parking garage on Bedford”.

She further explained, “I was waiting for my car, and I heard this: ‘Oh, God.’ I just didn’t say anything. Like I just sat there and looked at her. So, she goes to get her car, and she’s fumbling in her purse for money. And her nails are wet. So she’s like fumbling, and all of a sudden, I turn around and I go, ‘Do you need some money?’ She goes, ‘No! And if I did, I wouldn’t take yours.’ And that was it.”

Then, in a private confessional, Lisa Rinna added, “I was still willing to lend her a few bucks after all the bulls***. I was. [It was] so good”, before she started laughing uncontrollably.

As for Kyle — her run-in with Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t as snarky. Instead, it was quite heartbreaking. Kyle explained, “I also ran into Lisa Vanderpump at Neiman Marcus. I said, ‘Hi, Lisa’. And she went like, ‘Hello.'” But, “She was really shocked.” Kyle then went on to explain that she asked how Lisa was doing before saying she was “‘sorry about how everything has turned out, and everything that’s happened between us. I really don’t think it needed to be this way at all.’ And she said, ‘Well, you called me a liar!’ And I said, ‘No. I didn’t call you a liar. Those are your words.’ I feel sad just because I realize nothing’s going to change. While I have great empathy for what she’s gone through, I do, it also doesn’t excuse behavior. And you know, this is not behavior because she’s going through a hard time — it’s stuff that she’s already been doing, you know, since I’ve known her.”

Then, all the ladies acknowledged that they’re “all capable of saying sorry” — everyone except for Lisa Vanderpump. So they’re happy with the way things have turned out, but it’s no one’s fault except for LVP’s.

As for whether or not the show can survive without LVP, given the fact that she quit before the ladies filmed the reunion — well, only time will tell. But for now, tune into the three-part RHOBH Season 9 reunion, which kicks off next Tuesday, July 16 at 9pm on Bravo!