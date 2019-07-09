‘RHOBH’ Reunion Trailer: Kyle Richards Cries Over Losing Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards tearfully says she ‘paid the ultimate price for being honest’ with Lisa Vanderpump, in this first look at the shocking ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 reunion.

The first trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion is finally, and it’s better than we could have ever imagined. Within the first 20 seconds of the nearly-two minute clip, Kyle Richards breaks down in tears, as she says, “I paid the ultimate price by being honest [with Lisa Vanderpump]. Sorry, I can’t talk right now for a second.” Then, host and executive producer Andy Cohen is seen telling his BFF, Anderson Cooper, that there are “major things happening” and “there’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills”.

We already know that Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend the reunion, but now that we’ve seen the reunion trailer, it seems pretty clear that they didn’t need her. The other ladies brought the drama, all on their own! Not only is Lisa Rinna seen saying, “You need to shut the f*** up,” but Kyle threatens to “out” Lisa Rinna and adds that it’d be a “very bad situation” if she did. What on Earth could she be talking about?!

Meanwhile, Denise Richards and Kyle throw shade at Lisa Vanderpump over the fact that she took a lie detector test. “I want to know how she found the lie detector,” Denise says before Kyle claims, “She did a test run first.” And then Camille Grammer joins the ladies and starts going nuclear on everyone. “She told me to tell my daughter she was a f***ing liar,” Camille yells, as she seemingly points her finger at Denise. “What?!” Kyle gasps, and we feel the same.

But that’s not all. To see what else goes down during the reunion, watch the full trailer below.

The three-part RHOBH Season 9 reunion kicks off on Tuesday, July 16 at 9pm on Bravo!