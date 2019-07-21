DaniLeigh Inks Deal With PUMA Ahead Of Sophomore Album Release 

DaniLeigh is the latest star to ink a deal with PUMA, HL can exclusively announce! We caught up with the singer to hear about partnering with the footwear brand, being mentored by Prince, & all of the epic collabs on her sophomore album.

Congratulations are in order for DaniLeigh. The “Lil Bebe” hit-maker is the latest musician to land a deal with PUMA’s growing roster of artists! The athletic brand has officially signed the 24-year-old singer as the newest face of the brand, joining the likes of Selena Gomez, G-Eazy, Big Sean, Meek Mill, Dreezy, and countless others. HollywoodLife is thrilled to exclusively share the news on July 21, and caught up with the talented singer to hear all about her whirlwind year, partnering with PUMA, and what’s next in 2019.

“I felt like PUMA does such a great job with collaborating with artists, and I feel like the artists they have, the caliber of artists they have, I jelled with it,” the singer tells. “They have people like Meek, Nipsey Hussle, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, it’s just a lot of people that I’m super inspired by. I really wanted a partnership that wanted to showcase artists and music and I really felt like PUMA was doing that. It’s one of the biggest brands doing that.”

Among the many artists to work the athletic-wear brand, it’s important to DaniLeigh to carve out a lane of her own. “I wanted to make it incorporate in with my own style and kind of flip it so people could get inspired by me wearing PUMA, you know? [I’m] adding my own little spin to it,” she says.

It’s no surprise that the Miami-born songstress is embarking on a journey towards being a style maven seeing as she was mentored by one of the great style and music icons of our time — the late Prince. Dani admits that working under the Purple Rain singer inspired her in countless ways, but most of all, sparked a spirit of independence. “[He taught me] to always be confident in who I am and never compromise for anyone, because at the end of the day this is your music, this is your life, so no-one can box you in and make you something you’re not. He would talk to me about that so I feel like that’s a really big part of my brand…who I am.”

Of course, it’s music that takes precedence over all else for DaniLeigh, who is currently in the midst of recording her second full-length record. Following the sparkling release of her debut, The Plan, fans have been waiting with bated breath for her Sophomore album. The singer let us in on a few details on what those fans can expect. “We’ve been just moving around, recording non-stop. I just left Miami, I was in New York recording as well. Right now, I’m working on my second album, it’ll be out in about two months and yeah, I’m just really wrapping up. I’ve got maybe seven, eight solid songs that are already boxed in for the album.”

“Now, it’s just finding a couple more to complete it,” she continues. The singer off to a solid start though — and has enlisted some of the biggest rappers in the game on several collab tracks. I’m working with… I’ve got something with G Eazy, that’ll be for the next single which is really dope. I have something with Ty Dolla $ign, and Yella Beezy is on it, Rich The Kid as well,” she tells HollywoodLife.