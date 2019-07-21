Cardi B Sparkles In Blue Denim Bodysuit & Matching Chaps For Performance At California Fair

Go get ’em Cardi B! Once again she slayed her costume game during a performance at a California fair wearing a glittering denim bodysuit with tear-away leggings as chaps.

Cardi B is the queen of sexy performing costumes and once again she proved she knows how to get it right for the setting. She played at the California Mid-State Fair on July 20 in Paso Robles, CA and since the area has lots of rural and farming towns nearby, she went for a cowgirl look. A very hot cowgirl! The 26-year-old wore a glittery tight blue denim bodysuit with an open cutout just under her breasts, and matching chaps that attached around her waist. That left the area in between her thighs exposed as she was wearing fishnet stockings underneath.

The costume allowed Cardi to tear off the chaps from her waistband and the fabric dropped to her knees, exposing her fishnet covered derriere so she could twerk up a storm. Cardi totally had a blast performing at the fair, as she took to Instagram and showed a clip from a local TV news cast where in a story about the event, the anchor mentioned how the “I Like It” rapper sold out her show in under three hours after tickets went on sale. The anchors even tried their best “Okuuurs” with epic fails of course.

“Ain’t with the politicking with ya I don’t needa vote, I sell tracks that these shows Need for seating rows 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️I HAD SO MUCH FUN TONIGHT !” she wrote next to the video. One person who was at her concert commented “U were amazing thanks for bringing the ratchet to such a boring area!!!!!!” A girl name Blythe wrote “Thank you for coming!!!!!👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽” while a user named Emelia commented “I loved you tonight 😍😍❤️❤️” and fan Kaleah told Cardi “BEST CONCERT EVER. I love you ❤️❤️.”

Another fan named Daphne wrote “I’m so glad ii got to see you tonight !! you’re sooo amazing & gorgeous 😍😍 you have such a good vibe & ii loved every second of it, please come back soon ! 😭😭🤩🤩🤩🤩❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Cardi B in concert is probably one of the most exciting things to happen around California’s central valley in ages and no wonder the rapper had a blast. The audience was SO happy to have her there.