Cardi B Grinds To Her Song ‘Please Me’ In Pink Bra, Panties & Chaps Like A Sexy Cowgirl – Watch Steamy Video

Yeehaw! Cardi B put the ‘Wild’ in ‘Wild West’ as she transformed into a pink cowgirl and swiveled her hips to her new track with Bruno Mars, ‘Please Me.’ But it wasn’t for show — Cardi actually hit up a rodeo.

“Please Me” is the perfect background music to grind to, which Cardi B, 26, happily demonstrated in her Instagram video on March 1! The Grammy-winning artist buckled up in a glittery pink lingerie set with matching chaps, fringe jacket and a cowboy hat lined with blue flames to roll her hips to the beat of the seductive R&B rhythm she and Bruno Mars provided on the track. But Cardi wasn’t headlining Stagecoach later in the cowgirl attire. She was actually dressed to theme for the Houston Livestock Show and Radio, where she performed for a record-setting crowd of 75,580 that was celebrating Black Heritage Day at the NRG Stadium!

Cardi has been rolling out one hot look after another to promote the music video for “Please Me,” which dropped on the same day she shared the grinding video below! She sizzled in only a white lace bodysuit from Fashion Nova to remind fans about the video on Feb. 28 — while we presume the cowgirl getup cost more than a few dimes, the bodysuit rings in at only $20! In yet another reminder to go watch the video, Cardi swapped out for a hot pink blazer by TLZ L’FEMME and itsy-bitsy shorts in an Instagram post on March 1.

And just as this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cardi push the limit in her outfits, we’ve also seen the “Money” rapper gyrate before — on Offset! The married couple had a red carpet reunion at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, and proceeded to get very close on stage three days later at Dan Bilzerian‘s Valentine’s Day party in Bel-Air, where Cardi took the mic along with Quavo, Tyga, Swae Lee and DJ Carnage.

Now that’s a video we can tip our cowboy hats to! Cardi has lots of reasons to dance — in addition to winning “Best Rap Album” at the 2019 Grammys, “Please Me” climbed to the No. 5 spot on Billboard’s “The Hot 100” chart, as of March 1.