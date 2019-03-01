Cardi B Looks White-Hot In Lace Lingerie While Promoting ‘Please Me’ Video

Cardi B has never looked better! The new mom showed off her amazing post-baby body and flat tummy in a new video, promoting the video debut of her hit with Bruno Mars, ‘Please Me’! She wore a sultry, lace bodysuit that only costs $20!

Cardi B, 26, just keeps getting hotter and hotter! The Grammy Award winning rapper sizzled in a plunging, white lace bodysuit by Fashion Nova in a new video on Instagram, where she promoted the video debut of her latest single featuring Bruno Mars, “Please Me”. Cardi promoted the music video one night before its debut, which is slated for 10 AM on March 1. The new mom showed off her incredibly toned post-baby body, along with rainbow hair and makeup. And, her sexy lingerie only costs $19.99, according to the brand’s website, which features a screen grab from Cardi’s Instagram video. Take a look, below!

“What’s good mothaf–as, it’s your girl, Cardi B and I’m just reminding you that tomorrow at 10 o’clock in the morning my music video with Bruno Mars, ‘Please Me’ is going to be out,” she said in the Instagram video, posted on February 28. Cardi lounged on a couch, which appeared to be in a set trailer. We’re thinking that her rainbow look had to have been for a new project she’s working on. On the night before the video drop for “Please Me”, Cardi admitted that she was “scared” for its debut. “But you know, I like this music video a lot, so get ready for that,” she said.

“And, I just really wanted to do a video because I’m really feeling myself and I think I look bute,” Cardi added. (Bardi Gang members would know that “bute” is Cardi’s way of saying “cute”.) Then, before she laughed in the camera, Cardi sang, “Love that d–k from Offset.” So, there’s that.

Less than two weeks after Cardi and Bruno Mars treated fans to their second collaboration — their first was “Finesse”, which topped the music charts — they will already release the highly anticipated video for “Please Me”.

Both Cardi and Bruno took to Twitter to promote the music video with a photo of her face on a horchata carton — a blatant reference to the song’s playful lyric, in which Cardi compares her genitals to the Latin American drink.

In another tweet, posted on February 25, Cardi shared a screen grab of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where “Please Me” had already made it to No. 5. “Me and my cousin @brunomars want to thank everyone for listening and getting PLEASE ME to number 5 on billboard !!!!”, she wrote.