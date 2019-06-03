Cardi B Returns To The Stage In Sequined Bra After Canceling Concerts To Recover From Plastic Surgery

After a slew of canceled shows, Cardi B made an epic return to the stage. Her 1st show back saw her in a tiny, gold bra & matching daisy dukes as she twerked on-stage at Hot 97 Summer Jam.

It looks like Cardi B, 26, has bounced back from her plastic surgery complications just fine. Despite canceling a set of shows in May so her body could “recover,” the A-list rapper delivered a hard-hitting performance at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert on June 2. Queen Cardi took the stage at the hip-hop event in one of her steamiest outfits yet — a barely-there bra top that featured sequined detailing, and a revealing pair of daisy duke shorts. The rapper was not afraid to flaunt her assets as she twerked onstage with her dancers, and had the crowd at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, dancing right along with her. The female MC dyed her long locks a vivid yellow color to match her outfit, and topped it all off with a cowgirl hat as Lil Nas X, 20, joined her onstage. The whole way through, Cardi appeared to be in tip-top shape!

Her dazzling return comes after Cardi canceled her May 21 show in El Paso, Texas, citing “circumstances beyond her control,” as well as her appearance at the 92Q Spring Bling festival in Baltimore on Friday, May 24. However, the annual Summer Jam concert was the perfect time to return to the stage as all of hip-hop’s A-listers made their way to the event. Cardi shared the stage with Meek Mill, Migos. Rich The Kid, Tory Lanez, City Girls, and more! At one point, much to fans surprise, her hubby Offset, 27, even made an appearance.

It’s nice to see Cardi looking so happy and healthy after some much needed time off. Amid the post-surgery break, the rapper was incredibly transparent about the reasoning behind her canceled shows. “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work,” he rep told HollywoodLife. “She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May. She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down.”

Cardi first confessed to getting liposuction and a breast augmentation during her performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on May 5. She even warned the crowd that she shouldn’t have performed that day because of her surgeries. “I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she told the crowd. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f—k up my lipo. But b–ch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!” she said at the time.