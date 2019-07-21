Camille Grammer Takes Credit For Stellar ‘RHOBH’ Ratings After ‘Causing Drama’ With Co-Stars On Reunion

Camille Grammer took to Instagram on July 21 to share a photo that revealed the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ finale had very high ratings, and she left a cheeky caption that insinuated she was the reason for it.

Camille Grammer, 50, is well aware of the drama that surrounded her and some of the other ladies on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she feels her part is what made it such a success! The reality star took to Instagram on July 21 to share a screenshot of an article that revealed the very high ratings the finale received, which includes 1.4 million views from people between the ages of 18-49, 1.6 million from people between the ages of 25-54, and 2.9 million viewers overall, and in her caption for the post, she totally took credit for the numbers! “Congrats @bravotv@bravoandy @evolutionusa Ladies of #rhobh I showed up and brought it! 💅😂,” the funny caption read.

Camille taking credit may not be so far off from the truth, actually, considering how entertaining she was in the reunion special. One of the headline-making moments from the special was when Camille called out co-star Denise Richards, 48, for her acting career and previous marriage to actor Charlie Sheen, 53. During the obvious shade, Camille seemed to insinuate that Denise didn’t work as hard as she did for what she got and she didn’t handle her marriage and divorce from Charlie (Denise didn’t have a prenup) in a good manner. She did this by comparing her own experiences with Denise’s and even referenced her marriage and divorce to ex Kelsey Grammer, 64, who she was married to for 13 years.

“Well, I was married for 13 years — that’s a long time,” Camille said, when talking about whether or not Denise, who was married to Charlie for “just under 5” years, should have been given 50% of her and Charlie’s earnings at the time of their divorce.

“I just felt like working and — I worked hard,” Camille went on when talking to reunion host Andy Cohen, 51, and comparing her work to Denise’s work. “I just didn’t sit back buying fancy clothes and shoving bonbons in my face. I mean, I worked hard.” Denise responded in shock but also admitted to never having a “bonbon”.

In addition to Camille and Denise talking about the on-air clash between them backstage, Camille later took to social media to defend herself from some backlash she was receiving about the comments she made about earnings in a divorce on the show. In her tweet, she seemed to reference California state law, which says that a spouse is entitled to 50% of the earnings, assets, and/or community property that was earned during a marriage as long as the couple was married for at least 10 years. Her tweet seemed to insinuate she was entitled to any money in her divorce from Kelsey, but Denise, on the other hand, who made it clear on the reunion that she was proud to not try and take half of Charlie’s money, was not married to Charlie for the required number of years, so she most likely wouldn’t have received the 50% anyway.

In addition to Camille’s rift with Denise, she was also in the reunion spotlight for bumping heads with others and accusing co-star Kyle Richards of mocking ex co-star Lisa Vanderpump‘s “bad breath”.

It’s clear to see that although all the ladies of RHOBH definitely spice up the show in their own right, but Camille’s experiences this past season were indeed a huge drama fest, which in turn, usually gets more people to tune in. We can’t wait to see what next season brings!