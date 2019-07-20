See Pic
Hailey Baldwin Has Legs For Days In Tiny Daisy Dukes On Lunch Date With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin stepped out with husband Justin Bieber to grab some coffee and treats on a sunny day on July 19 and she showed off her flattering figure in some very short denim shorts.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, made sure to dress for the summer weather when she wore cute Daisy Dukes and flaunted her long legs! The gorgeous model was seen getting some coffee and food with husband Justin Bieber, 25, on July 19 and her comfortable but eye-catching attire proved she knows how to dress, even on a casual outing. The blonde beauty wore a light blue button-down shirt with her tiny denim shorts as she kept her hair tied up into a top bun and accessorized with sunglasses. Justin wore a white graphic T-Shirt and black shorts that appeared to be from his clothing line, Drew House. He also wore a yellow baseball cap.

The couple’s most recent outing comes just over a week after Justin posted a cozy pic with his lady love while in bed on July 10. In the close-up photo, Justin can be seen holding what appears to be a sleeping Hailey and as he looks at the camera. “My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” his caption for the snapshot read.

Like Justin, Hailey proudly posted about her love for her significant other  when she took to Instagram July 7, the anniversary of their engagement, and posted a sweet pic of her and Justin on a mountain along with a memorable caption. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” she wrote. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Justin and Hailey were married in a courthouse in Sept. 2018, just two months after he popped the question, and they have reportedly been taking their time in planning a big second wedding for guests to attend sometime in the future.