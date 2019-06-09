Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Second Wedding Date Not ‘Set In Stone’ Yet: Why They’re In ‘No Rush’

Even though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a whirlwind road to their marriage, the duo is taking their time figuring out when they’ll have a big wedding ceremony, sources revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

While Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 25, got married last year in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, sources revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that the couple isn’t in a “rush” to have a big blowout celebration just yet. “Hailey hasn’t stopped the wedding planning, she’s been working with Mindy Weiss since the start and she’s still working with her,” a source close to Hailey revealed EXCLUSIVELY. “The date has been up in the air but that hasn’t stopped Hailey from the planning, there are so many decisions to be made so it’s been great to be able to take her time and not have it be stressful.”

“All sorts of dates have been talked about, having it on their one year anniversary makes a lot of sense to both of them so that’s a real frontrunner,” the insider continued. “Nothing is set in stone but the wedding will happen, it’s very much underway.”

An insider close to Justin also revealed that Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, 41, is involved with the planning process as well “Hailey and Justin’s mom [Pattie] get along so well that it’s important for [Pattie] to be involved in things,” the insider said. “The two women in Justin’s life have gotten so remarkably close. [Pattie] feels so much more at ease knowing Hailey loves Justin the way that she does. Hailey knows she’s young, so there’s no rush to do anything but she truly can’t wait for this day.”

We’re so excited to see what the couple decide to do to celebrate their love for one another. And if Justin’s “Where Are Ü Now” collaborator Diplo, 40, will be in attendance, we wonder if we’ll get another Instagram Live of a wedding?! We can only hope so!