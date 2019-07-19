Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley’s Real Plans For Baby No. 2 Revealed After Pregnancy Scare

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed that he and Jen Harley had a pregnancy scare on the latest ‘Jersey Shore.’ They didn’t end up with a second baby but have discussed growing their family.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro brought some serious drama to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on July 18 when he revealed to his cast mates that his on-again off-again partner Jen Harley might be pregnant. The possibility that she was expecting led to shocked reactions from his co-stars, but it turns out that’s exactly what was wanted. “Ronnie and Jen are in a great place right now and very much together and really trying to make things work. Jen was never really pregnant and the scare was more for a storyline,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“You might be pregnant?!” Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked, in shock. “Shut the f*** up. Ronaldo! Are you serious?!” He admitted that he “didn’t know” for sure, but that Jen was “late.” Vinny Guadagnino told Ronnie, “Bro, pull the f*** out! What the f*** is wrong with you?!” No one was happy to hear that Jen might be pregnant again, as the episode was filmed seven months after the birth of their daughter Ariana Skye and they’d been through a ton of drama since, like Jen allegedly dragging Ronnie with her car.

Fortunately the couple is in a great place these days, but they’re in no rush for baby number two. “Ron and Jen have discussed growing their family, but the time isn’t right now. They’re spending a lot of time together and focusing their attention on their daughter, Ariana Skye. They know they have work to do still on their relationship before bringing another baby into this world together and are OK with that,” our insider adds.

Even Snooki shared that sentiment that the couple needs to be 100 percent solid, otherwise it would be unfair to another child. During her confessional on the episode, she said “It’s definitely crazy to think Jen is pregnant again because we never know where they are in their relationship — if they’re happy, if they’re fighting in public, if she’s dragging him with a car. I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.”