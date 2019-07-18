‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Drops A Bombshell That Jen Harley May Be Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro totally shocked his ‘Jersey Shore’ roommates on the show’s July 18 episode, when he revealed that his baby mama, Jen Harley, might be pregnant with their second child!

The Jersey Shore cast made it their mission to take Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s mind off being sentenced to eight months in prison with a camping trip on the show’s July 18 episode. However, the conversation turned to something quite unexpected when they were drinking around the campfire! It all started when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told the group, “I’m trying to get pregnant…I don’t know about you guys,” and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro responded, “I think I am…again.”

The episode was filmed just seven months after Ronnie and his girlfriend, Jen Harley, welcomed their first child, Ariana Sky. In the months after Ariana’s birth, the two went through a LOT of ups and downs, including Jen being arrested for allegedly dragging Ronnie with her car. Although Ronnie claimed they were in a “good place” at the time of the possible pregnancy announcement, the rest of the roommates were definitely skeptical. “You might be pregnant?!” Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked, in shock. “Shut the f*** up. Ronaldo! Are you serious?!” He admitted that he “didn’t know” for sure, but that Jen was “late.”

“Ronnie informs us that he might have another baby, and like…my mind is blown right now,” The Situation said in a confessional. Meanwhile, Vinny Guadagnino told his friend, “Bro, pull the f*** out! What the f*** is wrong with you?!” Snooki also expressed her concern in a confessional, telling the cameras, “It’s definitely crazy to think Jen is pregnant again because we never know where they are in their relationship — if they’re happy, if they’re fighting in public, if she’s dragging him with a car. I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.”

However, Ronnie insisted that he “loves being a father,” so he would be totally fine if it did turn out Jen was pregnant. “I told her to wait for me [to take a test],” he told the group. “She wants to take one now, but I told her to wait for me. I want to be there for it.” He added in his confessional, “I’m excited about it. It’s like, I would rather have another child with Jen than have another child with another woman. Why do I want to have three baby moms? Let’s have kids, have one baby mom, and that’s what it is.”

Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio was just as shocked as everyone else, too. “Their relationship is a roller coaster,” he said. “The last thing they need to do is have another baby. Ron says he’s fine with it, but we know it’s only a matter of time before they fall apart.”

Eventually, JWoww confronted Ron about it again, and he said it’s still “to be determined.” However, he also got annoyed at her for prying. “It gets real annoying,” he admitted. “Jenni always wants to talk about my relationship, but then she won’t talk about going through a divorce.” Ronnie tried to turn the tables by asking JWoww about her split from Roger Mathews, but she said she didn’t want to “make it a thing,” and kept tight-lipped, which led to some tension between her and Ronnie.

It looks like we’ll have to wait for the season to continue to find out how this pregnancy scare plays out! We do know that Jen hasn’t had a baby or stepped out with a baby bump in recent months, but when it comes to Ronnie and Jen, there’s only bound to be drama to come.