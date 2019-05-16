Breaking News
Jen Harley Arrested & Thrown In Jail 5 Months After NYE Fight With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — Report

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby mama Jen Harley is paying the price for their New Year’s Eve fight. She’s reportedly now in jail after an arrest warrant was issued in relation to the drama five months ago.

The wheels of law can take time to turn and in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s January domestic battery report against on-again/off-again partner Jen Harley, it caught up to her on May 16 with an arrest. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took her into custody after an arrest warrant was issued on April 17 according to E! News. The couple had reportedly got into a blowout fight at the Hustler club in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve when Jen allegedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie, hitting him in the face and leaving him with a bloody nose. He filed a domestic battery report on Jan. 3, 2019 with Vegas Metro Police in relation to the incident. The couple broke up following the fight.

On the day that Jen’s arrest news broke, Ronnie took to his Instagram stories and wrote “You’ll never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.” Underneath the quote he wrote “Change is coming.” The former couple shares a one-year-old daughter Ariana Sky.

Jen was arrested nearly a year ago on battery charges for allegedly beating Ronnie then dragging him with her car following a barbecue in Vegas. Officer Laura Meltzer from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed details of the arrest to HollywoodLife at the time, saying ”I can confirm that Jennifer Harley was arrested on Sunday June 24 for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.  She is no longer in custody but she will be getting a court date and will have to appear at a later time and it will be up to the DA if they proceed to trial.” She added, “Our officers made the arrest after 10:20 p.m. on Sunday and they made contact with the individuals involved and made the arrest for misdemeanor battery, with Jennifer listed as the primary aggressor. She was then transported to jail and booked.”