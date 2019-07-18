NeNe Leakes Claims She’s ‘No. 1’ After ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Share Group Pic Without Her

It looks like NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ cast mates are having a blast filming without her, but she doesn’t care. NeNe shared a sexy pic hinting she’s still the show’s HBIC and saying she’s ‘RHOA’s ‘Number One.’

There’s been plenty of drama during filming of the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s season 12. NeNe Leakes, 51, joined the production later than expected over a contract dispute. Now that she’s back on board she doesn’t want to film with most of her cast-mates thanks to her various ongoing feuds. Things seemed to escalate on July 18 when NeNe appeared to clap back at a photo of the other ladies of RHOA together, all smiles and getting along. It sure didn’t help that it was one of her current enemies Cynthia Bailey who shared it. NeNe then posted a solo IG pic looking smoking hot and declared herself the “#1.”

In the group IG photo Shamea Morton, 37, Tanya Sam, 40, Kandi Burruss, 43, Cynthia 52, and Porsha Williams, 38, stood arm in arm with big smiles on their faces. Cynthia captioned the photo “live, laugh, love” as NeNe was noticeably absent in the group pic. Fans cheered on the post, with one writing “My Favorite cast members #positivevibes,” and another adding, “I’m loving the positivity between y’all.” Then came some NeNe comments as Porsha’s hair is blonde now and one user wrote “I thought Porsche was Nene. I was glad to see Cynthia & Nene back together,” disappointed that their feud is still going on. Another added, “NeNe is just waiting for you girls to fall oit😂 😂😂😂😂😂”

Sure enough NeNe seemed to clap back that she’s so fierce she doesn’t need the rest of the ladies to shine on RHOA. Showing off her incredible legs and long blonde hair in an Instagram pic appearing so sexy, she wrote “When you look this good, they have to be bias #the1” next to it.

Her fans were there for it, with one commenting “Hot legs; @neneleakes you’re looking hot, and I love the Strategy this season, continue to play chess while those other girls play checkers. Bam!” Another told her, “KEEP THE HATERS HATING! YOU ARE THE HBIC AND #1 THREAT FOR A REASON 🔥” One user commented “Let them keep hating you are the star who they wanna be ❤️,” while another wrote, “Facts!! You look good and you are ‘The One!'”

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, NeNe only wants to film alongside pals Marlo Hampton, 43, and Kandi, and wants nothing to do with the rest of the RHOA cast. “Nene has been really keeping to herself during RHOA filming. So far, it’s kind of reminiscent of an LVP situation with the RHOBH ladies because she really doesn’t want to film with anyone but Marlo or Kandi, though she still is showing up and filming when she needs to. She’s tolerating it as best as she can. When she does show up, she seems to not want to be there just because she has no real friendship with everyone really except Marlo,” a source close to the production told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.