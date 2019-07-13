NeNe Leakes ‘Doesn’t Want To Film’ With Most Of Her ‘RHOA’ Costars: There’s A ‘Major Divide’ In The Cast

NeNe Leakes is back to filming ‘RHOA,’ but she doesn’t want to be in scenes with anyone but Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss.

As if the cast divide on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was bad enough, it’s now moved over to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now departed Lisa Vanderpump shot solo for most of the season nine away from her RHOBH cast mates and now a similar situation his brewing with NeNe Leakes on RHOA. After joining the season late due to a contract dispute, the 51-year-old now wants to pick and choose who she films with on the show and only wants to shoot with Marlo Hampton, 43, and Kandi Burruss, 43.

“Nene has been really keeping to herself during RHOA filming. So far, it’s kind of reminiscent of an LVP situation with the RHOBH ladies because she really doesn’t want to film with anyone but Marlo or Kandi, though she still is showing up and filming when she needs to. She’s tolerating it as best as she can. When she does show up, she seems to not want to be there just because she has no real friendship with everyone really except Marlo,” a source close to the production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As far as off camera though, Nene isn’t interested nor will she be having a conversation anytime soon with most of the other ladies, including Cynthia (Bailey), Kenya (Moore), Eva (Marcille) or Porsha (Williams). The same can be said for the other way around, too. There seems to be a major divide in the cast,” the insider continues.

Despite her ongoing feuds with Cynthia, Porsha and Kenya, at least NeNe is back in production on the show. Filming began at the start of June but she didn’t initially take part in it, holding out for more money. “NeNe just wanted to make sure she was being compensated fairly. She wasn’t going to start filming without a deal she was content with in place,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY.