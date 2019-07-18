Andy Cohen Disses Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter On Feud-Ending Return To Her Show

Andy Cohen appeared on Wendy Williams’ 55th birthday show to spill some piping hot tea and celebrate the end of their feud. Oh, and he shaded her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, too!

What feud? Andy Cohen appeared on The Wendy Williams Show for the first time in six years to celebrate Wendy’s 55th birthday, and it has never been more apparent that their friendship is thriving. The Watch What Happens Live host, 51, brought the Real Housewives tea to the table as he discussed all the latest Bravo gossip. Let’s just say that it got juicy. Wendy and Andy also celebrated her big birthday (did you see that tiara?) and chatted about her love life, which is getting hotter by the day. This was seriously one of the best episodes of Wendy’s 10th season!

Andy started out the show by jogging out with a massive bouquet of flowers and wishing Wendy a happy birthday. “You can drive 55,” he quipped. “Your husband was not my biggest fan, but I want you to know that I have been cheering you on in the past six years. I’m excited for Wendy in the city,” he said, to applause. Wendy and Andy used to be close friends, and supported each other throughout their careers in entertainment. But the two talk show hosts had a falling out years ago, which Andy blamed on Wendy’s soon-to-be-ex husband, Kevin Hunter. For “no real reason,” Kevin disliked Andy, a source close to Andy and Wendy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Andy and Wendy have both really missed their friendship, but Andy felt pushed out and found it extremely challenging to be friends with Wendy while Kevin was in the picture,” the source said. Andy confirmed that during a WWHL episode in June 2018 while chatting with Charlamagne. But now that Kevin’s out of the picture, Wendy and Andy are eager to reconnect. Thank god, because them together on stage is pure perfection! Wendy started off their segment by talking about Andy’s adorable, five-month-son, Benjamin Cohen. He’s such a doll!

And Wendy got wild when she asked Andy about his love life. She asked Andy, who is gay, if he’s ever been with a woman (he hasn’t), and if he did sleep with one, what his type would be. He said a “busty blonde” like Jenny McCarthy, then added, “you’re a busty blonde, Wendy!” But now to the good stuff… Lisa Vanderpump news. “You know, we have a group of all-stars in Beverly Hills,” the Bravo executive said. New York survived when Bethenny [Frankel] left, Atlanta survived when NeNe [Leakes] left. I hope we can get Lisa back at some point.” He also added that we’ll see a lot more of Kenya Moore‘s husband, Marc Daly, this upcoming season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.