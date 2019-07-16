Jeffree Star’s New Attack on Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Products: ‘Her First Skin Care Drop Was A Joke’

Jeffree Star defended his opinion in a response to an Instagram follower who told him to ‘practice’ what he ‘speaks’ after he made his dislike of Kylie Jenner’s skin care line public.

Jeffree Star, 44, doesn’t care if people don’t like the fact that he doesn’t care for Kylie Jenner‘s new skin care line, Kylie Skin, and he made sure to reiterate that in a few comments on Instagram. The popular YouTube star released a video review of Kylie Skin on YouTube last month and it gained attention for not being the most positive review, and now Jeffree’s at it again. After he commented, “Hahahahaha” on a July 12 Instagram post promoting the release of Kylie Skin’s Coconut Body Lotion, Coconut Body Scrub and SPF 30 Oil, followers came at him and one in particular accused him of starting unnecessary drama.

“Wasn’t you tired of drama? Are you the same who said you not involve in any scandal coming? You can’t keep with your own words…Be consistent and practice what you speak,” the follower wrote. Jeffree didn’t hesitate to respond and challenge the comment by keeping his stance.

“You should probably have a seat because as a human being on this planet, I’m allowed to comment on anyone’s releases; it’s also my job,” his response started. “Her first skincare drop was a complete joke and was basically a money grab so relax before trying to come for me. I’d rather save millions of people money than letting them be ripped off by a celebrity.”

Jeffree’s latest sentiments reflect what he said in his June video, which also featured Shane Dawson, 30. In the video, both Jeffree and Shawn reviewed the first round of Kylie Skin products, including cleanser, moisturizer, and makeup remover, by trying each one out on camera and then talking about their thoughts on the quality of each product. By the end of the video, Jeffree admitted he “wasn’t impressed” with the new line and “one-hundred percent” thought it should have been better.

Despite the clap backs Jeffree received from some followers about his reviews of Kylie’s products, he is known for being unapologetically open about his opinions, even if they don’t match up with the majority of the public, and from his latest actions, it doesn’t look like that’s stopping anything soon! Kylie has yet to comment on Jeffree’s latest comments but we’ll be on the lookout to see if she does in the future.