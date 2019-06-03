Jeffree Star Throws Shade At Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line 5 Days After Face Wash Backlash: It’s ‘Basic’

Jeffree Star and fellow YouTube personality Shane Dawson teamed up for a new video on Jeffree’s page that reviewed products from Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line, Kylie Skin and they had some pretty candid opinions.

Jeffree Star, 33, didn’t hesitate to be open and honest about what he thinks of Kylie Jenner‘s new skincare line, Kylie Skin, in his new YouTube video, which was posted on June 2, and well, he wasn’t that impressed! The popular vlogger was joined by fellow YouTube star Shane Dawson, 30, for the review, and the two outspoken personalities used products from the entire skin care collection, which was released in May 22, on-camera. They didn’t bother filtering their exact thoughts throughout the entertaining feature and it led to some pretty harsh critiques!

The first product they used in Kylie’s hyped up collection was the Kylie Skin Makeup Removing Wipes and it got off to a rocky start. “They’re a little dry,” Shane admitted as he wiped his face with one. “I don’t feel any burning, it’s just taking a little longer than normal to come off,” Jeffree added. “The mascara fully won’t come off.”

They then moved on to the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, yes the same face wash Kylie used when she was criticized for washing her face too fast in a clip she posted a few days ago, and their opinions seemed to get worse. Jeffree was not a fan right off the bat because of the fragrance he could smell and Shane said he could feel a burning sensation. “It’s burning,” Shane exclaimed. “My skin’s like, burning burning. My face is sensitive.”

The Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner was next on the list and Shane pointed out that he felt it was turning his skin red. “It’s turning this a little kind of more red right here, which toners don’t really do on me,” he explained before they went on to the Kylie Skin Walnut Face Scrub, which caused controversy when some people claimed the ingredients used were too abrasive for the skin. Jeffree actually liked this product, though, and thought it felt “like sugar”. “It doesn’t feel harsh. It’s not hurting. It feels nice,” he said.

Some of the other products they used included the Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer and the Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum. Shane wasn’t feeling the moisturizer. “I don’t feel as moisturized as I should,” he said. “Everything to me feels basic, which is totally fine.” He also wasn’t feeling the serum and even claimed it smells like a dog treat! “It smells like dog bacon!” he exclaimed while laughing.

In conclusion, Jeffree thought the packaging, which was a simple light pink and white color, “was cute” but overall, he was “not impressed”. “I wasn’t really wowed by anything,” he explained. “My skin didn’t feel like it was ready for makeup.”

“So generally you think this should have been better?” Shane asked. “Yes, one-hundred percent” Jeffree confidently replied.

Here’s to hoping others will be a little more impressed by Kylie’s new collection than Jeffree and Shane!