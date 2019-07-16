See Pics
Emily Ratajkowski Rocks A Thong Bikini & Proves That She Sure Knows How To Make A Swimsuit Look Great

To brave the NYC heatwave, Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to a polka dot thong bikini and an extremely cropped sweater. Even the model’s dog, Colombo, couldn’t stop staring!

Even Emily Ratajkowski’s dog, Colombo, knows the 27-year-old model looks good. The German shepherd pooch unabashedly stared straight ahead as his mom flaunted her bubbly backside in a polka-dotted thong bikini from her own label, Inamorata, in an Instagram photo posted on July 16. A cheeky photo deserves a cheeky caption, and so the dog mom wrote, “Whatcha looking at Colombo? 🐾” As one fan put it, “Same thing everyone else is.”

Colombo stayed put for even more photos with Emily, as she turned around to show off her other most famous features — those impossibly toned abs, and just the right amount of underboob underneath her cropped red sweater! “Heatwave 🔥,” she captioned that photo, explaining why EmRata’s gallivanting around her living room in a thong.

Emily and Colombo have been an inseparable duo ever since the Gone Girl star welcomed her furry son in May — so much so, she’ll even scoop his poop in clothes fit for yachting in Portofino. During a stroll in New York City on July 12, the model popped a squat in a twist-tie crop top, a ribbed maxi skirt and Adidas Samba Sneakers to clean up after her dog. If Emily can fit a doggie bag in her miniature designer purse, so can you!

As everyone (and Colombo) knows, Emily doesn’t shy away from showing off her bum and toned tum in a Brazillian-inspired ‘kini! She did just that while vacationing in Spain this summer, such as when she threw on a burnt orange bikini for a trip to Cala Llombards. Her vacation motto? “Grab your butt and go 💦,” she captioned another video.