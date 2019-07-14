Nicki Minaj Rocks Sexy Head To Toe Pink Fendi Outfit & Kim Kardashian Is There For It

Nicki Minaj loves two things, the color pink and high-end designers. She got both in a new hot pink Fendi track suit which she modeled unzipped with nothing underneath and Kim Kardashian raved over it.

Nicki Minaj was totally feeling herself on July 14, brimming with confidence in a sexy new Instagram video. She modeled a brand new hot pink Fendi track suit featuring a zip up jacket and tight leggings. Only Barbz decided to leave it unzipped and she wasn’t wearing anything underneath. As a result her ample cleavage was on display and that’s exactly what she intended. She proudly showed off her chest then turned around to pull up her leggings from the back against her sizable booty.

The 36-year-old was literally in head to toe Fendi as she had on a pink fuzzy logo cap with the iconic “F”s on it just like the ones that emblazend her jacket and leggings. Nicki went all out, even having pink F’s dyed into her short blonde bob wig. “All I’ll say is dreams really do come true. 🙏🏾😢🤫 #FendiPrintsOn#ThatIsAFendiFakk coming soon 🦄” she captioned the video which got over 5 million likes in just three hours. And one of the first people to join in the praise was none other than Kim Kardashian!

The 38-year-old commented with “💕💕💕💕💕💕” and Nicki’s fans were so thrilled for Kim’s support. “@kimkardashian thanks for Supporting our Girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️” one Barbz wrote while another said “@kimkardashian we love u 🤷🏽‍♀️😊🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄.” “@kimkardashian love u auntie kim❤️,” another fan told the KKW cosmetics founder,” while one user asked “@kimkardashian i want you in this piece !”

Nicki has always been a huge Fendi supporter and it sounds like from her caption, she’s dropping a collaborative collection with the label. Kim wasn’t the only celebrity fan of Nicki’s post as Halle Berry wrote “Oh OK! 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥” and La La Anthony added “Waiting on the drop like….😍😍🔥🔥. Even Diplo chimed in with “Wow🔥.”