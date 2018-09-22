Nicki Minaj Nearly Suffers Nip Slip While Sitting Front Row At Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Nicki Minaj almost freed her nipple when she wore an extremely revealing top while sitting in the audience at Versace’s popular Milan Fashion Week show on Sept. 21.

Nicki Minaj, 35, turned many heads on Sept. 21 when she showed up to Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show in a very tiny black tube top along with a bright colored patterned skirt and headwrap. The rapper almost had a serious nip slip as her goodies struggled to stay inside her top but she didn’t seem to let it bother her in the slightest. Nicki sat front row for the runway show along with fellow celebs Leona Lewis and Rita Ora and they were all flaunting wild but flattering looks for the event. The designer’s spring/summer 2019 women’s collections, which was full of bold colored patchwork prints, were modeled by many incredibly gorgeous models, including sisters Gigi & Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

It’s no surprise that Nicki would show up for the Versace event since she’s one of the most fashionable celebrities in the top spotlight this year. The models even walked down the runway to her new album, Queen, which had to make the hardworking artist proud! The “Ganja Burn” singer took to Twitter to express her enthusiasm about the high-profile night. “LOVED the show tonight. So SEXY!!! @versace ✨ @donatella_versace TY for my gorgeous flowers & for playing like 75% of the #Queen ALBUM @ the show ♥️ #MinajInMilan,” her tweet read.

It’s good to know Nicki’s recent fashion outing was a success considering how her previous New York Fashion Week appearance went. Nicki and Cardi B made headlines when Cardi tried to fight her at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party earlier in the month igniting a long lasting feud. Although Cardi claims she was standing up for herself after Nicki talked bad about her baby daughter, Kulture, Nicki denied the claims and called Cardi a liar. Things are still rough between the two ladies but we’re hoping they can come to a truce soon!

Nicki isn’t afraid to capture attention for her charm and style and she did just that at the Versace show. We can’t wait to see what she gets up to next. We always know it’s going to be entertaining whenever Nicki is around!