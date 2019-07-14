Kate Middleton, Prince William, Kendall Jenner, Brooklyn Beckham & More Stars At Wimbledon Final

Kate Middleton, Prince William and more celebrities came out to sit and enjoy the exciting 2019 Wimbledon final in London on July 14 and from the expressions on their faces, they were thrilled to be there.

The stars came out to spend their Sunday at one of the most popular sporting events in the world on July 14 when they attended the Wimbledon final. From the royals to models to actors, there were many familiar faces who watched tennis players Roger Federer, 37, and Novak Djokovic, 32, go head-to-head to take on the 2019 Wimbledon title and from the looks of the photos, they all had a great time.

Kate Middleton, 37, and Prince William, 37, sat in the Wimbledon Royal Box, of course, during the tournament, and they were all smiles throughout. The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in a light blue short-sleeved dress while the Duke of Cambridge matched her outfit in his own light gray suit with a light blue shirt and tie. They both wore sunglasses to keep the sun out of their eyes as they waved to onlookers and cheered on the players during the event.

Kendall Jenner, 23, also showed up Wimbledon with her hunky male friend Fai Khadra. They matched in blue and white ensembles as they watched intensely from their seats. Brooklyn Beckham, 20, and his girlfriend, Hana Cross, 22, were spotted going into the championships and watching from their seats while actor Tom Hiddleston, 38, stopped and posed for pictures in a flattering suit before taking his seat.

Other celebs that were seen at the Wimbledon final include actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, who looked gorgeous in a dainty white lace ensemble, singer Leona Lewis, 34, who wore a summery blue and white striped ensemble, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, 42, and his theatre director wife Sophie Hunter, 41, who were both sitting near Tom, and model Poppy Delevingne, 33, who wore a flowing emerald green dress.